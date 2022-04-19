Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.48 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 14.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $66.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.