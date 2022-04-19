Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $989.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average of $255.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

