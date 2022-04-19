Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.66. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,807,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

