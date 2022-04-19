Brokerages Expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to report sales of $97.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.36 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $498.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BRLT stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
