Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cimpress by 1,019.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 392,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,398,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 70,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

