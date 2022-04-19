Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

