Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Genasys reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Genasys by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 451,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

