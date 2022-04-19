Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,254,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

