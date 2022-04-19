Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. MSA Safety also posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of MSA opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $125.34 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 270.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

