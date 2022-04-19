Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064,714 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

