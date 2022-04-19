Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHR Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 823,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 715,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $25,686,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

