Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.65. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.81. 341,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,522. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

