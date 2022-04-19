Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $722.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $743.90 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $29,243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

