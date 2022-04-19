Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.
BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:BAM opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
