Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 453.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

