Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 6,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

