BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

