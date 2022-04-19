Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bruker’s top line growth was driven by robust revenue growth across all geographies as well as within the BSI and BEST businesses in the fourth quarter. CALID revenues benefitted from robust growth in life science mass spectrometry and the MALDI Biotyper franchise. Robust bookings and backlog growth in the fourth quarter buoy optimism. Bruker’s financial outlook for 2022 with solid growth projections over 2021 also instills investors’ confidence. Bruker ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. However, the year-over-year decline in BioSpin Group revenues does not bode well. The rise in operating costs and contraction of adjusted operating margin is concerning. The company is also facing supply chain and logistics delay. Over the past year, Bruker has underperformed its industry.”

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BRKR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. 10,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.