Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $123.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

Shares of BC stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

