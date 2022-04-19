Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $123.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.
Shares of BC stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.