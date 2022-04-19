BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

BSRTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.