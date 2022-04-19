Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

HOM.U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.84. 88,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$22.17. The firm has a market cap of C$620.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.