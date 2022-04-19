Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,876,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 3,076,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,491.1 days.
Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
