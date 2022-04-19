Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,876,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 3,076,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,491.1 days.

Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

