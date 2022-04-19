Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.42.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

