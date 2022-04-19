Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.