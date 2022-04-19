Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,678.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.58) to GBX 2,400 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 2,935 ($38.19) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,676. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

