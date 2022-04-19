Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.36. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
