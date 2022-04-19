Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.36. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

