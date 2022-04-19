Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CBT stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
