Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

