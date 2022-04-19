CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

