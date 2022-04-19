Cairn Homes plc (CRN) to Issue Dividend of €0.03 on May 17th

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.15 million and a P/E ratio of 21.58. Cairn Homes has a 12 month low of GBX 85.90 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.80 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.
