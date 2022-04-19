Cairn Homes plc (CRN) to Issue Dividend of €0.03 on May 17th

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.15 million and a P/E ratio of 21.58. Cairn Homes has a 12 month low of GBX 85.90 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.80 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

