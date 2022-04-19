Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CBOX opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.04.

In other news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev purchased 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($42,912.31). Also, insider Jaswir Singh purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,537.34).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

