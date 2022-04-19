Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 283,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

