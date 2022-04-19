Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 283,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

