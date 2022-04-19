California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. 37,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.31. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,263,577 shares of company stock worth $59,302,384. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

