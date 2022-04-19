Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 661,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

