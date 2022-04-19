Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $11,894,898.40 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 193,099 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $11,894,898.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,002 shares in the company, valued at $377,916,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

