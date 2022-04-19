Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.