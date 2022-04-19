Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.84.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.