Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

FECCF opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

