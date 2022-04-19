Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$28.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.89.

Shares of TSE:ALS traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,234. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million. Research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6885918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

