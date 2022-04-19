Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Hold

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.