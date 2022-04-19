Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

