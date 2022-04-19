Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.46 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.38 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.55.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

