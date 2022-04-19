Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 119,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

