Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$160.03. 249,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,034. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$158.36. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

