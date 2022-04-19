Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 179,851 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 409.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

