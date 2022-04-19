CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

