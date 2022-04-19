CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)
