Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will report $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.66 million to $138.09 million. Cango reported sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.69 million, a P/E ratio of -249.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cango by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.