Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Cannae stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 935,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cannae by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

