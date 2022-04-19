Capital One Financial (COF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.