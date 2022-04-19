Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Downgraded by National Bankshares

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$4.33 and a one year high of C$7.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.00.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

