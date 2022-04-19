Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 401,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRDL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDL opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

